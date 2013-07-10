Twins Pitcher Samuel Deduno Threw A Pitch To Himself

Samuel Deduno of the Minnesota Twins thought he was ready to start the fourth inning but then decided he wanted a do-over. So instead of throwing the pitch home, he threw the pitch to himself.



While it a goofy moment that looked like he was in his backyard throwing flyballs to himself, it is a little curious as to why this wasn’t called a ball by the umpire.

This was actually the second time Deduno threw the ball to himself in mid-windup as can be seen in the video below. However, the first attempt did not go nearly as high…

Here is the full video via MLB.com…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.