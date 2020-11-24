Trump previewed his legal strategy 2 years ago, when he said a turkey 'refused to concede and demanded a recount'

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images President Donald Trump pets Peas after pardoning the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House November 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.

In a prescient aside, President Donald Trump laid out a concise summation of what would become his 2020 post-election legal strategy back in 2018.

At the annual White House turkey pardon, of all events, Trump described a familiar sounding playbook.

“This was a fair election,” Trump said at the 2018 turkey pardon. “Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount.”

“We’re still fighting with Carrots. And I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion: Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the results did not change. Too bad for Carrots.”

It was the annual White House turkey pardon, and Trump riffed about sour grapes on behalf of the turkey whose life was not saved.

FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest. "This was a fair election… unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount." pic.twitter.com/MzcackiDwd — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) November 23, 2020

“The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website,” Trump said. “This was a fair election.”

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount.”

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Trump has yet to concede the race two weeks after major US media projected Joe Biden had defeated him, and is demanding forms of recounts in several states.

After efforts at a recount failed in Pennsylvania, the Trump legal team moved on to Michigan, where they have once again struggled to provide enough evidence that would result in any substantial number of votes being thrown out to overturn the result. Trump is also requesting a recount of Georgia, which Biden won by 12,000 votes.

While those legal battles have not been going well so far, there’s no indication Trump will concede any time soon. Compared to his defence as of late, he was less forgiving when it came to the objections of Carrots.

“We’re still fighting with Carrots,” Trump said.

“And I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion: Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the results did not change. Too bad for Carrots.”

