Video shows man wearing a Trump hat pull a gun on anti-Trump demonstrators after an unknown liquid was thrown on him during a protest

A viral video recorded Saturday afternoon in Washington state captured the moment a man wearing a Trump hat pulled a gun on a group of counter-demonstrators.

The contentious interaction took place in Woodinville, about 25 miles northeast of Seattle, and reportedly occurred after someone poured a bucket of liquid on Trump supporters toward the end of the demonstrations, according to local media.

No arrests or citations had been issued as of Monday, and police told Insider they are still investigating the incident.

The demonstration took place Saturday in Woodinville, just about 25 miles northeast of Seattle, According to NBC-affiliate King5. The Seattle Times reported that there were about 15 people involved in the altercation, which occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday as the demonstrations were ending.

Mandy Luttinen, who was at the demonstration, told King5 that the pro-Trump rally had been small and mostly uneventful until the end when an individual appeared and threw some sort of liquid â€” from what she called a “bucket of dirty water” â€” on supporters of President Trump.

After some of the president’s supporters were hit with the liquid, a man wearing a camouflage hat inscribed with “Trump” in yellow text pulled out a handgun and pointed it toward the anti-Trump demonstrators, the viral video of the incident, which has received more than 3.3 million views on Twitter, shows.

@emrazz Next time a man says women are fragile, show him this video of a man pulling a gun on some teens after a stranger splashed him with dirty water. (This isn’t my vid but I’m in it. Happened in Woodinville WA at an unofficial Trump rally today.) pic.twitter.com/AgMimpOuwW — ✨????Friendly Neighborhood Alien????✨ (@JustABitAlien) October 25, 2020

Luttinen, who told King5 she with the group of anti-Trump demonstrators, said most of the people on her side of the protest were teenagers. She said she jumped in between the armed man and the anti-Trump demonstrators once the man revealed his weapon.

Kathleen Larson, the Woodinville chief of police, told Insider on Monday that an investigation into the incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Larson said once Woodinville Police had put a case together, they would forward it to local prosecutors to determine whether charges should be filed against any of the involved individuals.

Police still haven’t been able to determine what was in the liquid, although Larson said it looked there was “tobacco sediment at the bottom.” The man in the video who brandished his gun, which he had a licence to carry, suffered burns to his eyes and around his lips, requiring medics to flush his eyes, she said.

Larson told Insider that police were still working to identify the man who threw the liquid, and said several pieces of video have been compiled to help them piece together the incident.

The man who brandished his weapon remained on the scene and has cooperated with the police investigation, Larson said.

