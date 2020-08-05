Trump mispronounces Yosemite National Park as 'yo-Semite' twice in White House speech

AP Photo/Alex Brandon President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for ‘The Great American Outdoors Act,’ in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

During a speech following the signing of “The Great American Outdoors Act” at the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as “yo-Semite.”

Yosemite is one of the country’s most famous and beloved national parks and was visited by 4.5 million people last year.

President Donald Trump apparently doesn’t know how to pronounce the name of one of America’s most famous national parks.

During a speech following after signing the bipartisan “Great American Outdoors Act” at the White House on Tuesday, Trump twice pronounced Yosemite as “yo-Semite.”

“When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemites, Yosemites, towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wonderous inheritance,” Trump said.

Yosemite is one of the country’s most visited tourist destinations – 4.5 million people travelled to the park in 2019,according to the National Park Service.

President Trump speaks about Yosemite and the Grand Canyon in remarks about national parks https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/HNeydMT9BJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2020

Trump’s critics quickly ridiculed the president’s mispronunciation. A Democratic National Committee twitter account shared a video clip of the moment, commenting, “tfw you’re the president and don’t know how to pronounce “Yosemite.”

Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, for misspeaking in various contexts. They have used those attacks to bolster a broader argument that Biden is mentally deficient and unfit to serve as president. Trump has nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe.”

