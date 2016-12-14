VIDEO: The handshake between Trump and Kanye

Oliver Darcy

Kanye West and President-elect Donald Trump shared a surreal handshake following a brief meeting at Trump Tower on Tuesday.

The pair greeted reporters after West sent the political universe into overdrive by unexpectedly strolling through the lobby and proceeding up Trump Tower to meet with the president-elect.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump told reporters after the meeting, adding that they discussed “life.”

The two then shared a handshake, gifting the internet with a GIF that perfectly sums up 2016:

And here’s video of the whole interaction:

