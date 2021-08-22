Donald Trump heaps praise on ‘incredible’ Marjorie Taylor Greene at Alabama rally and calls her one of his ‘favorite people’

Former President Donald Trump described Marjorie Taylor Greene as an ‘incredible woman.’ Getty Images

During a “Save America” rally in Alabama, Donald Trump repeatedly praised Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The former president referred to Greene as an “incredible” woman and one of his “favorite” people.

The controversial lawmaker had her committee roles stripped in February 2021 for making violent comments about Democrats.

During a “Save America” rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump heaped praise on controversial Georgia lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Trump called Greene one of his “favorite people” while speaking at the “potential superspreader” event on Saturday night, eliciting cheers from his crowd of supporters.

In a video shared by Vox reporter Aaron Rupar, the former president can also be heard describing the so-called QAnon Congresswoman as “so smart,” “brilliant,” and an “incredible” woman.

“She’s a brilliant woman, she’s doesn’t get credit for it,” he said. “But we all know about that stuff.”

Trump also referred to Greene, a supporter of the former president’s efforts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, as a “warrior.”

“Everything I said about Georgia is true,” he continued.

Trump repeatedly claimed victory in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election, a false statement that belies President Joe Biden’s nearly 13,000-vote win there. He also tried to pressure Georgia officials to overturn the results, Insider previously reported.

Greene, a fiercely loyal ally to the former president, also promoted baseless conspiracy of voter fraud in her home state and called for the results of the presidential election in Georgia to be decertified.

The House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all committee roles in February 2021 in response to violent and incendiary remarks made about prominent Democrats.

She has promoted numerous far-right conspiracy theories and controversial viewpoints, including QAnon, Pizzagate, and comparing COVID-19 safety protocols to the persecution of Jews under the Nazis.