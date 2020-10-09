President Trump coughs during his call-in interview on Hannity, but says he's feeling 'really good'

Fox News President Donald Trump calling into ‘Hannity’ on Fox News

President Donald Trump interrupted himself during a call-in interview on Fox News Thursday night to clear his throat to the point of a stifled cough.

Host Sean Hannity did not acknowledge the moment and kept the interview moving.

Hannity did ask Trump how he was doing following his discharge from the hospital with COVID-19, and Trump said he was feeling “really great.”

Trump also announced his plans to hold a rally “probably in Florida” on Saturday night and said he will get “the test” for COVID-19 on Friday to see if he’s negative.

The president cleared his throat later in the interview when explaining how absentee ballots “are fine.”

President Donald Trump had difficulty speaking at one point during his call-in interview on Fox News Thursday night, clearing his throat to the point of a stifled cough before the sound cut out, leading to a pause lasting several seconds.

Yikes. Trump's voice is extremely hoarse and at one point gave out. pic.twitter.com/kf0gwNyPCI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

Trump announced nearly a week ago (early Friday, October 2) that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Trump spent several days at Walter Reed Medical Centre for testing and treatment due to the virus.

On Thursday, Trump told Hannity that he was doing “great,” but dodged questions about if he had recently been, saying he would be tested tomorrow.

The last time Trump said he tested negative for COVID-19 was in May, and the White House has been refusing to say when his last negative test was.

“The test will be tomorrow â€” the actual test, because there’s no need to test all the time,” Trump said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump announced his plans to hold a MAGA rally “probably in Florida” this Saturday night. He also floated having another in Pennsylvania afterwards, though it remains unclear whether he is still contagious with a highly contagious deadly disease.

Trump also cleared his throat later in the interview when talking about how “absentee ballots are fine.”

Trump has some more troubles with his voice pic.twitter.com/YFUma9opp7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

