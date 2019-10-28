Video shows Nationals fans erupting in chants to ‘lock him up!’ as Trump attends Game 5 of the World Series

Patrick Smith/Getty Images President Trump did not receive a very warm reception on Sunday night while attending Game 5 of the World Series.

Trump was shown waving on the big screen after the third inning, and some in the crowd did not take kindly to his appearance.

Some at Nationals Park said the boos Trump received were the loudest the stadium got all night.

The ceremonial first pitch of the game had been thrown by renowned chef, activist, and vocal Trump critic José Andrés. Trump didn’t arrive until after the start of the game.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/uDC19wh5Pm — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@StarryEyed48) October 28, 2019

Trump was introduced to the crowd after the third inning, during the Nationals “Salute to Veterans.” Fans initially cheered for the service members who were highlighted on the big screen, but quickly shifted to boos when the president was shown waving on the Jumbotron.

Some in the stadium said it was the loudest noise response emitted from the crowd all night.

President Trump was just shown on the video board, and the crowd unloaded all its boos. Crowd now chanting "lock him up." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 28, 2019

Loud, sustained boos for Trump at Nats Stadium when he was announced. Maybe loudest crowd cheer of the night. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 28, 2019

Cheers for the service members during the nightly military members salute, then boos as Donald Trump is shown on the scoreboard, then back to cheers as they cut back to the military members. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) October 28, 2019

Trump announced his plans to attend Game 5 on Friday, when it was still not yet clear whether or not the game would be played, as the Nationals could have potentially swept the series. After the Astros won Game 3 on Friday night, Sunday night’s game and Trump’s presumed attendance became official.

According to Washington’s CBS affiliate WUSA9, the Nationals owners had specifically asked MLB to ensure they would not be put in a position to accept or deny a request from the president to sit alongside them in the owner’s suite.

While Trump was in the crowd, he did not receive the honour of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Sunday night. Instead, renowned chef, activist, and vocal Trump critic José Andrés began the evening,throwing the first pitch to Nationals veteran Ryan Zimmerman.

Not sure it gets any better than taking my @Nationals fanatic son to #WorldSeries Game 5 where humanitarian hero @chefjoseandres throws out the first pitch to Washington treasure Ryan Zimmerman. pic.twitter.com/ZfHOdHZ4l7 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) October 27, 2019

Trump joked when asked on Friday if he would be throwing out the first pitch.

“I don’t know. They gotta dress me up in a lot of heavy armour,” Trump said. “I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

