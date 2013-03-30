'Are You Kidding Me?!' Michigan Forces Overtime With Long Three-Pointer

Michigan seemed dead in the water in the second half but fought back and were trailing by three with less than 13 seconds remaining. Kansas missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, opening the door for Michigan.



Trey Burke took the ball up the court and from about 30 feet away, drained a three-pointer to tie the game and force overtime. Here’s the video (via TBS)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

//

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.