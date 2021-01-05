A reporter accidentally mocked Trevor Lawrence's mustache after forgetting to mute their mic on Zoom

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports The remark was Trevor Lawrence’s second-worst blow of the day after Clemson suffered a 49-28 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

A reporter forgot to mute her microphone on Zoom and accidentally let slip that she didn’t like Trevor Lawrence’s new mustache.

The Clemson quarterback responded with an awkward “Uh, thank you.”

The comment was Lawrence’s second-worst blow of the night after his Tigers suffered a 49-28 blowout loss to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

Trevor Lawrence was sporting some new facial hair during Friday’s Sugar Bowl.

One reporter was apparently not a fan, and, unfortunately, she accidentally let the Clemson Tigers quarterback hear it.

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Lawrence.

Following Clemson’s 49-28 blowout loss to Justin Fields and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Friday’s Sugar Bowl, the unidentified journalist suffered her major mishap during a postgame press conference hosted over Zoom. When she weighed on Lawrence’s facial hair out loud â€” presumably intended for someone in the room with her â€” she was likely horrified to discover she had forgotten to mute her microphone.

“Poor Trevor needs to shave his ‘stache,” the reporter said.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Lawrence.

The person leading the media availability requested that everyone on the call mute themselves, but it was too late. The Tigers’ star quarterback heard the remark, reacting with a tight-lipped smirk and, later, a chuckle.

“Uh… thank you,” he responded with a smile.

WLTX sports anchor Chandler Mack caught and recorded the awkward moment. He shared a clip on Twitter, which has been viewed more than two million times as of Monday.

Check out the exchange below:

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless???? pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

