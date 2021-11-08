A viral video shows Travis Scott still performing as first responders appear to attempt to resuscitate a fan during the deadly Astroworld concert

Viral video shows Travis Scott dancing as authorities appear to treat an unconscious fan at his Astroworld festival.

At least eight people died and hundreds were injured in a “mass-casualty” event during the concert Friday night.

Scott kept playing for more than 30 minutes after police declared Astroworld a mass-casualty event.

A viral video shows musician Travis Scott dancing as first responders appear to be trying to resuscitate an unconscious fan in the crowd during the deadly Astroworld festival.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in a “mass casualty” event during the Houston concert over the weekend after the crowd surged forward while Scott was performing.

Kylie Jenner, with whom Scott shares three-year-old daughter Stormi, said on Instagram that she and Scott did not know what was happening in the crowd until they saw media reports about casualties during the festival.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” Jenner said on Instagram on Sunday.

Concertgoers posted harrowing footage of the incident on social media. In a now-deleted TikTok video, which garnered more than 26 million views, first responders are seen apparently treating a person before the camera pans to Scott continue to perform atop scaffolding some distance away.

Similar graphic footage was posted to Twitter, gaining more than 2 million views.

Authorities declared a “mass casualty” event at 9:38 p.m. local time on Friday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said during a press conference. The rapper kept performing for another 37 minutes until about 10:15 p.m., according to The New York Times and the Houston Chronicle.

Eyewitnesses told Insider’s Joshua Zitser that they pleaded with organizers to stop the concert, but their pleas went ignored, and videos also showed people in the crowd chanting, “Stop the show” as more fans collapsed in the crowd.

Astroworld’s promoters released a statement Saturday, saying they “are focused on supporting local officials however we can.”

“As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place,” the tweet read. “If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to Houston Police.”

On Saturday, Live Nation, who also produced the festival, said in a statement: “Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night. We will continue to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.

In a statement posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” by the incident and extended prayers to the affected families.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” he added. “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,”