Video Transcription Startup Raises $600,000

SpeakerText, a San Francisco startup that provides a video transcription service, recently raised $600,000 from a group of angel investors.

Videos are hard to find with search engines because they only understand text. SpeakerText creates interactive video transcripts that are easy for Google and other search engines to find. Links from a drop-down menu can be e-mailed or shared on social networks such as Facebook or Twitter.



