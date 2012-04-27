The Trailer For Madden 13 Makes Us Miss Football Even More

The NFL Draft is nice. But let’s face it, doing mock drafts in which even the best prognosticator will only get one-third correct, and then handing out grades for each team that will mean nothing in three years, is kinda lame.



Now, if you really want to get pumped up for some football action, just watch the trailer for Madden 13 (via SportsGrid.com).

We’re drooling…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

