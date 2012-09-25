The Upcoming Jackie Robinson Movie Looks Awesome

It’s unclear why it took Hollywood so long to make a proper movie about Jackie Robinson, one of the great Americans of all-time. But a look at the trailer below for ’42,’ which is due out next summer makes it seem like the wait may have been worth it.



The movie stars Harrison Ford as Branch Rickey, the General Manager who signed Robinson, and a little-known actor, Chadwick Boseman as Jackie. To date, Boseman’s biggest role was a regular on the TV series “Lincoln Heights”…

Here’s the trailer…



