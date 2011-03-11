WATCH This Video Tour Of Derek's "St. Jetersberg" Mansion

Derek Jeter’s new house in Tampa is MASSIVE. The mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, garage space for six cars, and a boat dock for up to five boats. The master bedroom is 2,500 square feet—bigger than many people’s entire homes.



Jeter’s house has become a popular spot shown on boat tours, and has even been given the name “St. Jetersberg.” Check out a video of Jeter’s house (via Homes of the Rich):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



Check out photos of the construction phases of the Tampa mansion >>

And check out the penthouse he’s looking to sell in NYC >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.