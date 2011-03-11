WATCH This Video Tour Of Derek's "St. Jetersberg" Mansion

Leah Goldman

Derek Jeter’s new house in Tampa is MASSIVE. The mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, garage space for six cars, and a boat dock for up to five boats. The master bedroom is 2,500 square feet—bigger than many people’s entire homes.

Jeter’s house has become a popular spot shown on boat tours, and has even been given the name “St. Jetersberg.” Check out a video of Jeter’s house (via Homes of the Rich):


