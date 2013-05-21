Helicopter Pilot Can Barely Express Devastation Left By Oklahoma Tornado

A tornado believed to have been at least an F4 (the second highest category) has torn through a town near Oklahoma city leaving utter carnage in its wake.



Local news affiliate KFOR reports that the twister appeared have touched down in Newcastle, just south of Oklahoma City, before heading through the suburb of Moore.

There have been deaths reported — at least 24 students in a demolished elementary school — and concerted search to find survivers is ongoing.

It’s the second time a tornado has hit Oklahoma in the last few days.

Here is some helicopter video documenting the devastation. The first few minutes are just silence, and destroyed homes. Then, in the second video, the announcer tries to describe a vicious car wreck on I-35 that must have occurred as the tornado caught people fleeing.

Watch:

