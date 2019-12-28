The top 10 NBA dunks of the decade

Scott Davis
J Rogash/Getty ImagesLeBron James stares down Jason Terry after dunking on him in 2013.

As the decade comes to a close, there are plenty of noteworthy NBA highlights to remember over the past ten years.

The NBA’s official Twitter account created a thread of the top 20 dunks of the decade. We compiled the top 10 here.

From LeBron James’ posters to Blake Griffin’s impossible elevation, take a look at the 10 best dunks in the NBA since 2010. Check out the entire thread here.

10. Paul George dunks on Chris “Birdman” Andersen and the Heat in the 2013 playoffs — 2013

9. LeBron James hurdles John Lucas III for an alley-oop — 2012

8. Gerald Green skies for a windmill alley-oop — 2012

7. Dwyane Wade spins through the Thunder and dunks over Kendrick Perkins — 2012

6. LeBron James posterizes Jusuf Nurkic with a vicious dunk — 2018

5. LeBron James flattens Jason Terry after catching a Globetrotters-esque lob — 2013

4. Blake Griffin dunks all over the Knicks twice, including his notorious dunk over Timofey Mozgov — 2010

3. Blake Griffin elevates over Kendrick Perkins for a huge dunk — 2012

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo hurdles Tim Hardaway Jr. and finishes an alley-oop — 2018

1. DeAndre Jordan sends Brandon Knight flying with a violent alley-oop finish —2013

