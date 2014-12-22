VIDEO: Top 10 Cutest Animals In Science In 2014

Sometimes science can be cute as well as serious.
The video team at the international science journal Nature dug through the year to put together a video highlighting what they consider, using purely subjective measures, the top 10 cutest animal stories of 2014.
One of the 10 stories describes a study published in Nature Methods in October which suggested that disguising remote-controlled vehicles as baby penguins may offer a less invasive way to monitor penguins and other wildlife in their natural habitat.
Dancing frogs, TV-watching marmosets and the world’s most stylish monkeys are among the other stars of the video.
The Nature Video:
