VIDEO: Top 10 Cutest Animals In Science In 2014

A rover fake penguin chick. Photo: Le Maho

Sometimes science can be cute as well as serious.

The video team at the international science journal Nature dug through the year to put together a video highlighting what they consider, using purely subjective measures, the top 10 cutest animal stories of 2014.

One of the 10 stories describes a study published in Nature Methods in October which suggested that disguising remote-controlled vehicles as baby penguins may offer a less invasive way to monitor penguins and other wildlife in their natural habitat.

Dancing frogs, TV-watching marmosets and the world’s most stylish monkeys are among the other stars of the video.

The Nature Video:

