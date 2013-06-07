Tony Parker Took Over The Spurs' Coaching Duties In Final Seconds Of Game One

In one of the great displays of leadership by a player and respect by a legendary coach, Tony Parker essentially took over coaching duties from Gregg Popovich in the final seconds of game one of the NBA Finals.



Parker had just hit a controversial jumper at the end of the shot clock to put the Spurs up by four with just 5.2 seconds remaining. And during the ensuing timeout, Parker can be seen approaching Popovich and discussing strategy.

Parker then called his teammates to huddle and they all immediately gathered around to listen to their point guard.

Not many players would have the courage to do that in the final seconds of any game, much less an NBA Finals game. And few coaches would have the level of respect for a player to allow him to do it. Here’s the video (via TNT and ESPN)…

