In Post-Game Confrontation, Indiana Head Coach Accuses Michigan Assistant Of Wrecking The Indiana Program

Indiana beat Michigan to win its first outright Big 10 regular season championship in 20 years. However, the win was marred by an ugly confrontation after the game between Indiana head coach Tom Crean and Michigan assistant coach Jeff Meyer.



During the confrontation, Crean can be seen pointing his finger at Meyer and angrily saying “You know what you did…You helped wreck the program. You helped wreck our program,” before being ushered away by an assistant.

Meyer was an assistant coach at Indiana under previous head coach Kelvin Sampson when the NCAA placed the program on probation for recruiting violations. As a result, Crean struggled in his first three seasons, losing at least 20 games each year. Here’s the video (via RTV6 ABC in Indianapolis)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.