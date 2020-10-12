A 29-year-old floored his UFC opponent with a jab, then hit his skull with hammer fists until the referee waved the bout off for good

Tom Breese showed extraordinary striking efficiency when he floored KB Bhullar with a jab on Saturday.

The Brit, dubbed a “dangerous prospect” by the UFC, then forced a first round finish as he followed the knockdown with unrelenting hammer fists.

The middleweight match was the final preliminary bout on the “UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen” card on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Watch the stoppage below.

A 29-year-old called Tom Breese floored his UFC opponent KB Bhullar with a jab, then hit his skull with hammer fists until the referee waved the bout off for good.

It was a much-needed win for the British athlete as Breese rebounded from a first-round knockout loss to Brendan Allen during the UFC’s previous Fight Island residency in July, to score an opening round finish of his own on Saturday at UFC Fight Island 5.

At the behind-closed-doors Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Breese showed that he remains a “dangerous prospect” in the middleweight division according to the UFC.

Traditionally, a jab is a distance-measuring weapon which precedes more powerful blows like an overhand or hook with the non-jabbing fist.

It is rare in the combative sports, boxing included, to knock an opponent down with a jab.

For Breese to do so, after only 100 seconds of fighting action, is indicative of a striking accuracy, efficiency, and power not often seen in mixed martial arts.

Rather than marvel at his handiwork, he pounced on KB Bhullar and just wailed fists onto his downed opponent until the referee awarded the win.

Watch the win right here:

STUNG. ???? Tom Breese is back in a BIG WAY. [ Watch more on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8J0Htyd7ho — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

“My priority was to work off the jab,” said Breese after the win which advanced his professional MMA record to 12 wins (five knockouts, six submissions, and one decision) against two losses.

“I felt like I was making him miss, making him fall short, [and] my distance control was good.

“In the fight, I felt that he might throw some shots at me, he doesn’t have enough power to phase me, so now I’m just going to walk him down, and I could see the pressure was starting to get to him, so I just stuck a jab on him and job done.”

Breese continued: “I’m always chasing the best version of myself. Fighting in the UFC is just a means to do that, it’s the ultimate challenge.

“I can’t wait to get back home and keep working on that and then [UFC vice president of talent relations] Mick Maynard will get in touch and hopefully he’ll have a bout for me in January.”

