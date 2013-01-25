After Three Years Of Construction, Tom Brady's $20 Million Mansion In California Is Complete

Tom Brady and Gisele purchased a plot of land in Brentwood, Calif. for $11 million in 2008. Three years after construction began, the mansion is finally complete, according to the Detroit Free Press.



The house is valued at $20 million, is 22,000 square feet, and has eight bedrooms. Some of its features include a pool, a playground for the children, a weight room, a wine cellar, and a moat. Gisele and Tom’s neighbours include Heidi Klum and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Brady sold two of his other properties in 2011; a condo on NYC’s Upper West Side for $18 million, and a condo in Boston for $10.5 million.

Here’s a video with some aerial views of the huge mansion:



The mansion isn’t the only fabulous part of Tom Brady’s life. Check out what it’s like to be Tom >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.