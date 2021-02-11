Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to Rob Gronkowski, and fans can't handle it

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win with a boat parade on Wednesday.

At one point, Tom Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy over open water to another boat.

Thankfully, the other boat made the catch.

Tom Brady completed 21 of his 29 passes on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV.

But the biggest completion Brady made this week came three days later at the Buccaneers celebratory boat parade. Brady held the Lombardi Trophy near the back of his boat, and after a few swings, tossed it across open water to another boat.

It was a lot.

Brady still making unbelievable throws

pic.twitter.com/Wzb5EjpJAK — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2021

Another angle of the throw captured just how much water the trophy covered while travelling through the air, and it is more than a little.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat ???? (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

It gets scarier.

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat ???? (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

While these are professional football players, drops happen, especially when attempting to connect with a boat as rowdy as the one carrying Rob Gronkowski.

On Twitter, fans were stunned by Brady’s latest throw.

Oh you know, Tom Brady just casually tossing THE LOMBARDI TROPHY from one boat to another. Probably a good thing he completed that pass… https://t.co/I2J8y5suSF — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) February 10, 2021

The most dangerous throw of his career lol remember what happened last time gronk touched it @TomBrady @RobGronkowski https://t.co/LlsGpWIT5B — Judgementday99 (@rileygevans) February 10, 2021

Tired: Brady misses his mark and throws it into the water Wired: Gronk, out of instinct, spikes the Lombardi Trophy into the depths after a successful catch https://t.co/dwYMDAnwHx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 10, 2021

a. This was funny. I laughed. b. Can you imagine the newspaper columns and TV spots if Odell Beckham Jr. did this? https://t.co/FiQmweyUvA — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) February 10, 2021

Them trophies meaningless to Brady and Gronk lol https://t.co/5Y33my8C7T — Jamal (@FinessedBuckets) February 10, 2021

It is possible that after seven career Super Bowl wins, Brady has become too comfortable with the Lombardi Trophy.

