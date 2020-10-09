Tom Brady refused to shake Nick Foles' hand for the second time in his career after an embarrassing mistake cost the Buccaneers a shot at victory

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images Tom Brady.

Tom Brady blew the game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, losing to Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears 20-19 in dramatic fashion.

After the game, Brady jogged off of the field before shaking Foles’ hand. It was the second time in his career he had snubbed Foles on a post-game handshake.

With the win, Foles became one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history to have a career record of 2-0 or better against Brady.

Tom Brady had a tough night on Thursday night, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

As the Buccaneers drove to set up a potential game-winning field goal, Brady lost track of the game momentarily. Facing fourth-and-5 with the game on the line, Brady dropped back and tried to fire a pass through tight coverage to tight end Cameron Brate. The pass was well-defended and fell to the ground incomplete, turning possession back over to the Bears and effectively ending the game.

Everyone on the field was aware of this except for Brady,who appeared to have thought it was only third down.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

The Bears took over possession and quarterback Nick Foles would kneel away the game, moving his career record against Brady to 2-0, having also bested him in Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. With the win, Foles became one of just four quarterback to hold a career record against Brady of 2-0 or better.

After the final whistle blew, Brady decided to forgo the post-game festivities and head straight to the locker room, notably skipping out on a handshake with Foles.

Brady didn’t shake hands with Nick Foles ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/XB5ztdTzk7 — Whistle (@WhistleSports) October 9, 2020

As many fans watching at home would go on to note, it was the second time Brady had refused Foles a handshake after a loss, as he pulled a similar post-game manoeuvre after Super Bowl LII.

Nick Foles waiting for Tom Brady to shake his hand (after beating him again) pic.twitter.com/nQXdmdZZ9W — Graham Foley (@graham_foley3) October 9, 2020

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

tom brady, once again, losing to nick foles and once again refusing to shake his hand after — kos (@kostancaaa__) October 9, 2020

Poor Nick Foles, looking around for Brady after the game to shake his hand, not knowing Tommy ran straight to the locker room because I guess sportsmanship is not his thing. — will (@will_me_be) October 9, 2020

Brady has won everything there is to win in the NFL. He has six Super Bowl rings, three MVP awards, and has already cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback who has ever played the game.

But even with all of those accolades, he still doesn’t have a win against, or a handshake with, Nick Foles.

