Tom Brady ran to embrace his kids in an emotional scene after the Buccaneers' dominant Super Bowl win

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated their way to a win in Super Bowl LV.

After the game, Brady rushed to embrace his kids on the field.

With three Super Bowl wins over the past five years, Brady’s kids know the Lombardi Trophy well.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV to become the first team to lift the Lombardi Trophy playing in their home stadium.

For Brady, the win was yet another astounding highlight in a career already full of them, taking his seventh Super Bowl win and fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

As soon as Brady got his championship shirt on, he rushed to celebrate the win with his children, embracing them on the field after the game.

What did Tom Brady do right after winning his 7th Super Bowl? Ran to hug his kids. (via @NFLUpOfficial)pic.twitter.com/f95f6CEtZl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 8, 2021

With three Super Bowl wins in the past five years, Brady’s kids are getting pretty familiar with the Lombardi Trophy. And with Brady already promising to get the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl in 2022, they could meet again pretty soon.

