Tom Brady blamed a 'little avocado tequila' after video suggested he was blitzed out of his mind at Buccaneers' Super Bowl boat parade

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win with a boat parade on Wednesday.

During the parade, video showed Brady clearly enjoying himself on and off the boats.

On Twitter, Brady blamed his antics on a “little avocado tequila.”

Tom Brady had a blast at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade on Wednesday.

After arriving on his own $US2 million boat with a police escort, Brady and his teammates cruised their way through the water enjoying drinks, music, and general merriment.

Rob Gronkowski was dancing. Scotty Miller dropped Chris Godwin’s phone in the water. At one point, Brady even threw the Lombardi Trophy over open water onto another boat.

It was quite a scene.

This angle of Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk's boat ???? (via _misstwelve/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/0WtkbXtrKh — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

But eventually, the party made landfall, at which point cameras caught Brady looking quite buzzed, getting a little help from backup quarterback Ryan Griffin to make his walk.

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

On Twitter, Brady joked that he had simply been enjoying a “little avocado tequila” to celebrate the evening, a reference to well-chronicled love of avocado ice cream.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Whether it’s a day Brady will never forget or a day he will never remember, congratulations to him on winning seven Super Bowls.

