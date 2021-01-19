Tom Brady threw a touchdown to Drew Brees' kid as the two NFL legends shared a touching post-game moment on the field

AP Photo/Butch Dill Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Saints 30-20 on Sunday to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.

After the game, Brady joined Drew Brees on the field to share a moment in what could be Brees’ last days as an NFL quarterback.

While Brees hasn’t officially announced his retirement, it’s possible that he decides to hang up his cleats for good this offseason.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer captured the moment between the two legendary quarterbacks on video.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees shared a touching moment on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field after their playoff game on Sunday.

After Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Saints 30-20 in what was likely Brees’ final NFL game, the two legendary quarterbacks met up on the field once they were out of their pads.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer captured the moment on video, showing Brady tossing a touchdown pass to one of Brees’ kids as the two carry out their conversation. Eventually, Brady walks off to leave the Brees family to enjoy the post-game field for what could be the last time.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

While Brees hasn’t made his retirement official, the past few days have made it feel like things are moving in that direction.

“I’m gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision,” Brees said when asked about his potential retirement after the game.

Drew Brees walks off the field at the Superdome for what could be the last time ???? (via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/T0xNcm2KVg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021

While he is still under contract with the Saints for one more season, Brees also has a deal lined up with NBC Sports to begin working as a commentator in the booth whenever he decides to hang up his cleats.

Regardless of when Brees decides to retire, he’ll go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

