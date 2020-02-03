Tom Brady's cryptic photo that had people speculating about his retirement was for a Hulu commercial — and he says he's 'not going anywhere'

- Tom Brady posted a cryptic tweet that featured a black-and-white photo of the prolific New England Patriots quarterback that had fans speculating about his retirement.
- It turns out the tweet was for a Hulu Super Bowl commercial.
- In the commercial – which appeared during the first half of Super Bowl LVI – Brady teases his retirement before launching into an ad for Hulu.
- Brady says at the end, “I’m not going anywhere” in an apparent allusion to speculation about his future in the NFL.
Tom Brady says he’s “not going anywhere.”
He also says that Hulu is about more than live sports.
After posting a cryptic tweet earlier this week that had people speculating about his retirement, the prolific New England Patriots quarterback revealed that the black-and-white photo was actually a tease for the streaming service’s Super Bowl commercial.
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 30, 2020
The commercial – which is also shot in black-and-white – shows Brady walking into a stadium and teasing his retirement by stating “they say all good things must come to an end.” He then says his teammates, friends, and family “deserve to hear this from me.”
“Hulu doesn’t just have live sports.”
After detailing some of the offerings of the streaming service, he says “it’s time to say goodbye to TV as you know it.”
But then he finally addresses the rumours surrounding his future in the NFL.
“But me? I’m not going anywhere.”
Check out the full ad below:
I have an important announcement #ad pic.twitter.com/58KD1jmaC3
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2020
