Tom Brady covered up his Nike swoosh after winning the Super Bowl to support Under Armour

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara/AP Photo/Ashley Landis Tom Brady, an Under Armour spokesman, covered up a Nike swoosh on his undershirt after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Tom Brady is an Under Armour ambassador, and he’s fiercely loyal to the sports-apparel brand.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers quarterback snubbed one of Under Armour’s competitors.

Brady noticed a Nike swoosh on his undershirt, so he pulled up his championship T-shirt to cover it.

Tom Brady is a leading spokesman for Under Armour, and he’s not in the business of giving free advertising to the brand’s competitors.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. As the 43-year-old quarterback hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his esteemed career, he caught a glimpse of himself on the stadium’s video board.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Brady holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

A red Nike swoosh on his undershirt was peeking out.

Nike has a contract with the NFL that requires all 32 teams to outfit their players in the brand’s apparel, including jerseys, sideline apparel, and more. That deal even extends to base layers like undershirts.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Brady posing with the Lombardi Trophy. A Nike swoosh is visible on his undershirt.

So when Brady saw the Nike swoosh squarely on his chest as he clutched his latest piece of hardware, he acted quickly and shrewdly to show his loyalty to Under Armour: The 2021 Super Bowl MVP pulled up his grey championship T-shirt to cover the decal.

Brady’s likely to run into this issue a few more times over the final years of his career. The NFL’s apparel deal with Nike runs through 2028, so swooshes will continue to feature prominently on the gridiron. But if we’ve learned anything about the quarterback over his 21 years in the league, it’s that he’ll find a way to walk off with a win â€” for himself, his team, or his brand.

