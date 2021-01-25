Tom Brady punched his ticket to his 10th Super Bowl and immediately ran to celebrate with his son in the stands

- Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in the NFC Championship.
- Immediately after the win, the six-time Super Bowl champ ran to the stands, pointed, and asked a security guard “Can I say hi to my son?”
- He and his eldest son, Jack, then hugged over the barrier, and Brady could be heard laughing and saying “Love ya, kiddo!”
- Check out the clip below:
