Tom Brady punched his ticket to his 10th Super Bowl and immediately ran to celebrate with his son in the stands

FOX Tom Brady hugs his 13-year-old son, Jack, after punching his ticket to his 10th Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in the NFC Championship.

Immediately after the win, the six-time Super Bowl champ ran to the stands, pointed, and asked a security guard “Can I say hi to my son?”

He and his eldest son, Jack, then hugged over the barrier, and Brady could be heard laughing and saying “Love ya, kiddo!”

Check out the clip below:

