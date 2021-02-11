Tom Brady showed up to the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade in his new $2 million boat with a boat police escort

AP Photo/Ashley Landis Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win with a boat parade.

Tom Brady showed up in style on his new $US2 million boat bought late last year.

Brady even got an escort by the boat police.

Tom Brady arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade in style.

To celebrate the Buccaneers dominant win over the Chiefs on Sunday, Brady cruised into the boat parade on his brand new $US2 million boat.

The boat, named “Viva a Vida,” arrived to the parade with a police escort. It was quite a scene.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

When Brady bought the boat last year, the Buccaneers quarterback came under some criticism for the purchase, as his company, TB12, had just received nearly $US1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans meant to help businesses that had been affected by the pandemic.

Tom Brady’s company took almost $1M in PPP loans, while 52% of small businesses that applied didn’t get any. Tom Brady is worth $200,000,000. pic.twitter.com/St2L95ODxr — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 4, 2020

In addition to his base salary with the Buccaneers, Brady earned an extra $US2.25 million in postseason incentives, with bonuses cashing in for Tampa Bay making the playoffs, reaching the Super Bowl, and winning.

On Wednesday, Brady and the Buccaneers seemed to be enjoying themselves. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with Brady for a second stint, had a party going on his boat, as one might expect.

The Gronk boat, with old-school Bucco Bruce flag, is an early leader in Bucs’ boat parade … pic.twitter.com/WGSms0WxLn — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 10, 2021

Congratulations to the Buccaneers on their Super Bowl victory and their boats.

