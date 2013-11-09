Tom Brady And Bill Belichick Were Caught Joking About The Size Of Red Sox Players

During the Patriots’s recent win over the Steelers, head coach Bill Belichick was mic’d up for NFL Films, leading to some funny commentary being caught on camera.

Prior to the game, several members of the Boston Red Sox were on the field and introduced to the crowd with their World Series trophy. This is also when Belichick was caught joking with Tom Brady and an assitant about how small the Red Sox players are. To see Belichick joke that “they’re so little” is quite the departure from the persona he typically puts on display for the public. You can see the full video at NFL.com (via Deadspin.com)…



