USWNT star Tobin Heath scored a brilliant chip shot from range in an impressive, two-goal showing for Manchester United

James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

USWNT star Tobin Heath had a stunning two-goal showing for Manchester United Sunday.

Her first goal of the brace – a bending, left-footed chip in the 83rd minute – has gained traction on social media for its simple brilliance and long range.

Three minutes later, Heath beat a defender with a smart touch in the box and slotted a shot into the lower left corner of the net.

Tobin Heath is thriving across the pond.

The US Women’s National Team star took her talents overseas to join Manchester United this fall, and she’s been on a tear ever since. Heath has accumulated four goals and two assists for the Reds in her eight games since arriving in England alongside fellow USWNT forward Christen Press.

Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images Tobin Heath (right) drives a ball past Bristol City goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

Those impressive FA Women's Super League statistics include the 32-year-old striker's two-goal showing in United's final contest of 2020 — a 6-1 win over Bristol City Sunday.

Just three minutes later, Heath doubled her effort by beating a defender with a smart touch in the box and slotting a hard shot into the lower left corner of the net.

#MUWomen's final goal of 2020 was a touch of @TobinHeath genius! ✨ pic.twitter.com/THuXAK0HZL — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) December 21, 2020

The 2020 FIFA FIFPro Women’s World11 selection was all smiles after both scores. And following Sunday’s win, her Manchester United coach â€” former England national team star Casey Stoney â€” expressed awe at the high-quality goals Heath and her teammates scored on the day.

“Some of the goals were outstanding,” Stoney said. “And were a pleasure to see and watch and to even be in the stadium to see them.”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira Tobin Heath.

Stoney’s squad heads into 2021 atop the FA WSL table and with a 10-game unbeaten streak under its belt. And even though Heath is pleased that her new team has achieved “what we set out to do,” she stressed after the match that there’s still more work to be done.

“Obviously it’s only half way through the season, but we did exactly what we set out to,” Heath said. “Now we get to get a mental and physical break and regroup. We already have our sights set on what we want to do better in the second half of the season, and we’re all committed to that goal.”

