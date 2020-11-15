Tobin Heath launched a rocket to put Manchester United on the board and spur a comeback in the WSL's Manchester derby

Meredith Cash
Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty ImagesThe USWNT star’s goal in the 54th minute — and her energy-filled response — gave her side new life in the FA WSL’s Manchester derby.
  • Tobin Heath scored an absolute golazo in the FA Women’s Super League’s Manchester Derby on Saturday to help spur a comeback for Manchester United.
  • After Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze gave the ball away in the box, Heath collected the misplaced pass and launched a bending rocket into the back of the net to put Manchester United on the board.
  • The USWNT star’s goal in the 54th minute – and her energy-filled response – gave her side new life and helped United climb back from down 2-0 to finish in a 2-2 draw.
  • Casey Stoney’s United team remains undefeated on the season and sits alone atop the WSL table.
  • Check out a clip of Heath’s incredible shot and subsequent fired-up reaction below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.