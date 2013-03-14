Italian Announcer Has A Complete Melt Down Over AC Milan's Loss To Barcelona

AC Milan blew what looked like an insurmountable lead in The Champions League in the second leg of their matchup with Barcelona. Meanwhile, back in Italy, announcer Tiziano Crudeli, who is also an AC Milan supporter, was doing commentary during the game, and he didn’t take the loss very well.



His reaction to the first Lionel Messi goal is excited but tame compared to what comes next. At the 0:40 Milan hit the post on what looked like a sure goal. That was followed almost immediately by a Messi goal that gave Barça a 2-0 lead and tied on aggregate. Barcelona would score two more goals in the second half as the pain slowly sets in (video via Deadspin)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.