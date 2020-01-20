The Titans faked a punt in the AFC Championship, and everyone but the Chiefs saw it coming

NFL/Twitter Down 35-17 in the fourth quarter, Titans punter Brett Kern fielded the snap and hit a wide-open Amani Hooker over the middle for the easy first down.

Four plays later, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a beautiful 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Anthony Firkser to cut Kansas City’s lead to 11. Though the Titans wouldn’t be able to overcome the deficit with so little time remaining, football fans and commentators alike were surprised that the Chiefs allowed Tennessee an opportunity to climb back into the game down the stretch.

The most obvious fake punt in NFL history Down 18 with under 7 minutes come on — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) January 19, 2020

Last week: Texans run a fake punt at an absurd time, Chiefs are ready for it. This week: Titans run a fake punt at a time when a real punt would've been the dumbest call of the season, Chiefs fall for it. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 19, 2020

How did the Chiefs not expect the fake punt there? (And how in the world did the fake punt call work?) — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2020

that would've been the dumbest punt in the history of punts — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 19, 2020

Though the Titans walked away from that drive with seven more points, they would only get the ball back one more time in the game. A turn over on downs essentially sealed Kansas City’s first AFC Championship in 50 years and sent Tennessee home without any hardware in tow.

