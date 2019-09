Tilt-shift photography can produce some awesome effects. So can time-lapse video.



A videographer combined the techniques to produce this video of Frankfurt Airport. The planes look like they fell out of a five-year-old’s toy box (via Jaunted).



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



