This Game-Losing Dunk Is By Far The Dumbest Play Of The NBA Season

Lorenzo Arguello

Your team is down by three with 4.9 seconds left on the clock. You come up with a steal on the opposing team’s in-bounds pass, race toward the other end of the court, and throw up a last-second heave from beyond the arc to force overtime.

Well, that’s what Minnesota Timberwolves forward Martell Webster should’ve done. Instead, he threw down a monster dunk and left little time on the clock for his team to get any closer against Denver.

Check out how dumbfounded the announcers were left (via The Basketball Jones):

