This Game-Losing Dunk Is By Far The Dumbest Play Of The NBA Season

Your team is down by three with 4.9 seconds left on the clock. You come up with a steal on the opposing team’s in-bounds pass, race toward the other end of the court, and throw up a last-second heave from beyond the arc to force overtime.



Well, that’s what Minnesota Timberwolves forward Martell Webster should’ve done. Instead, he threw down a monster dunk and left little time on the clock for his team to get any closer against Denver.

Check out how dumbfounded the announcers were left (via The Basketball Jones):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

