Tim Tebow Threw A Touchdown On What Could Be His Final Pass In An NFL Game

In what may turn out to be the final NFL game of Tim Tebow’s career, it was fitting that we saw everything that is both good and bad about Tebow during the game.

It was typical Tebow, with some ugly throws and some bruising runs (see GIFs below). But in the end, Tebow unleashed a gorgeous pass for a touchdown on what could be the last pass he ever throws in an NFL game…

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3718/9630832160_b68c6b6d3a_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3760/9627602403_90b17875b9_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm6.staticflickr.com/5494/9630826838_8512ac0389_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

[image url="http://farm8.staticflickr.com/7450/9630829030_bcdd3d8b35_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Before that pass, there were some ugly throws, such as this roll-out to the right in which overthrew his receiver by 10 yards...And there was this pass thrown right into the chest of a defender...Tebow did have another touchdown earlier, but he got lucky as the pass was wobbly and the defenders demonstrated poor tackling...There was also this bruising run, something Tebow tried with the Jets, but was rarely successful...Will Tebow make the team? All signs suggest Tebow will be cut. But after his touchdown pass in the video above, Bill Belichick did appear to offer the briefest of smiles, or at least less of a scowl than normal. If Tebow doesn't make the Patriots' roster, it is hard to imagine another team will take a chance. If not, this will be the last time we ever see Tebow in an NFL game.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.