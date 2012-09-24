Tim Tebow's First Big Play With The Jets Was A Fake Punt

Many wondered before the season why the Jets would use Tim Tebow as a blocker on punts. Now we know. Trailing 10-0 late in the first half, the Jets faced a fourth down deep in their own territory and Rex Ryan unleashed his not-so-secret weapon and had Tebow run a fake punt.



And it worked! The Jets would go down and eventually score a field goal…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.