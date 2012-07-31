Tim Tebow's Shirtless Run In The Rain Caused Quite A Stir [VIDEO]

At Jets practice this weekend during a heavy rainstorm, Tim Tebow removed his shirt and jogged off the field. And once the media uploaded the video to the internet, the ensuing commotion was as expected.



In an interview with the New York Post, Tebow says he “truly didn’t think it was going to be such a big deal,” which is either adoringly innocent, or feigned ignorance. Take your pick.

Welcome to the new world of Tebowmania. And from the outside, it looks like it is going to be just as much of a trainwreck as many people are hoping for.

Here’s a mashup of Tebow’s run with Bo Derek’s famous (if you are over 40) run from the movie “10” (via SportsMashup.com)…



