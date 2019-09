ESPN’s “First Take” opened up this morning with a remix by DJ Steve Porter that depending on your feelings for Tim Tebow is either the most amazing thing you will watch today, or it will have you running for the bathroom.



One thing is for certain though, if Skip Bayless were remixed more often, he would be less irritating.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.