WATCH: Tim Tebow Hugs Legendary Broncos QB John Elway To Celebrate Improbable Playoff Win

The Denver Broncos’ post game locker room celebration featured plenty of hugs, head slaps, hand shakes, and smiles. That’s what an overtime playoff victory will do.



It also included a touching moment between former Broncos great and current team executive, John Elway, and the man of the hour, Tim Tebow.

Watch what may put some of the “Broncos need to consider other options at QB in 2012” talk to rest, via SB Nation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.