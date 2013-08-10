Tim Tebow Made His Debut With The Patriots And Is Still Throwing Incompletions

Tim Tebow’s debut with the New England Patriots came a little earlier than expected as Ryan Mallett was taken out of the game with an injury.

Tebow was called upon late in the second quarter and proceeded to throw two straight incomplete passes in which he missed his receivers by a wide margin. On the the third play he was sacked as he tried to scramble.

Here is Tebow entering the game and throwing his first pass…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

