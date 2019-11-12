Tim Tebow got crushed by two Army Rangers in a military obstacle course

via ESPN/YouTubeTim Teboew attempted a military obstacle course.
- Tim Tebow attempted a military obstacle course with two Army Best Ranger Competition winners.
- Tebow, a great athlete, was crushed by both men.
- Tebow first lost a race to scale four walls.
- He then made it just one-third of the way through a gruelling monkey-bars-style challenge that involved ropes and nets.
- Watch the video below to see just how fit some servicemen and servicewomen are.
