Tim Tebow got crushed by two Army Rangers in a military obstacle course

Scott Davis
via ESPN/YouTubeTim Teboew attempted a military obstacle course.

  • Tim Tebow attempted a military obstacle course with two Army Best Ranger Competition winners.
  • Tebow, a great athlete, was crushed by both men.
  • Tebow first lost a race to scale four walls.
  • He then made it just one-third of the way through a gruelling monkey-bars-style challenge that involved ropes and nets.
  • Watch the video below to see just how fit some servicemen and servicewomen are.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.