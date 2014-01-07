Tim Tebow Made His Debut As A College Football Analyst On ESPN's 'SportsCenter'

We all thought Tim Tebow would make his debut as a college football analyst for ESPN during coverage of the BCS Championship game but he got an early start as ESPN used Tebow during a “SportsCenter” segment.

Tebow, wearing a grey suit with a purple tie, did seem nervous at a few points as he struggled to find the words he was looking for. However, for the most part, it was a solid debut with some well-prepared answers. Here’s video of Tebow’s comments during the segment (via ESPN).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.