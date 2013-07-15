Tim Lincecum Threw A No-Hitter Thanks To A Great Diving Catch

Tim Lincecum threw his first career no-hitter, but the San Diego Padres certainly made him work for it.



Lincecum struck out 13 batters, walked four, and hit another batter. In all, the two-time Cy Young Award winner needed 148 pitches to finish the game. Since 1916, only Edwin Jackson in 2010 (149) needed more pitches to complete a no-hitter.

Lincecum also needed a spectacular diving grab by Hunter Pence to end the 8th inning and preserve the no-hitter (see GIF below).

Here’s the final out…

Your browser does not support iframes.And here is the diving grab by Hunter Pence…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.