VIDEO: Tim Armstrong Explains AOL's New Google Deal

Shortly after AOL announced it extended its search deal with Google through 2015, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong went on CNBC to explain.
We took notes.
- Process started a year ago.
- In April, we got very serious.
- The deal is “materially better” in just about every aspect for us and Google.
- This new deal allows us to check all the boxes.
- What’s the checklist? Answer below.
- Better search algorithm for users. Better results. Universal search that Google has.
- Expanded ad products.
- Consumer will see more AOL content on YouTube.
- AOL and Google search on mobile
WATCH:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.