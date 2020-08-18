A TikToker showed what Hogwarts students would have worn in the 1930s

TikTok/seamslikeemilyEmily Frank’s costumes showing what Hogwarts outfits might have looked like in the 1930s.
- A TikToker has created outfits showing what Hogwarts pupils would have worn during the 1930s.
- Emily Frank posted a video of herself modelling her interpretations of the “Harry Potter” school’s summer and winter uniforms, as well as Yule Ball formalwear.
- Her TikTok has wowed Potterheads, racking up 240,000 views.
- Frank isn’t the only fan to imagine what Hogwarts fashion of the past may have looked like – earlier this year, a couple modelled 100 years of Hogwarts looks on TikTok.
@seamslikeemilyHogwarts but make it 1933 ¤¡ ##hogwarts##hufflepuff##vintagefashion##1930sfashion##1930scosplay##fantasticbeasts##harrypotter##fyp##vintage
