Tigers Pitcher Hit In Head With Line Drive

It is always the scariest thing that can happen in a baseball game. A line drive hit back at Tigers pitcher Doug Fister hit him on the side of the head and caromed into centre field. Not only was Fister not seriously injured, but he stayed in the game (you can see the full video below)…



Here it is at regular speed…

And here is a better view of the impact…

Full video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.